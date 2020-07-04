March for Vanessa Guillen happening on Sunday in Corpus Christi

More details are coming out about the suspects behind the grisly disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was killed. The identity of the two suspects involved in her disappearance were released today.

According to an arrest affidavit, specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer, and he later committed suicide. Cecily Anne Aguilar, age 22, helped dispose of the body. Aguilar is now in police custody.

A march to honor Guillen's memory will be held in Corpus Christi this weekend.

Geneva Aguirre, a local U.S. Army veteran, is organizing the march. It's set for Sunday at 5 p.m. and begins at the Selena Auditorium.

Aguirre says she's saddened by what has happened and hopes her fellow female veterans will come out this weekend to send a message.

"I know it's not only women that are sexually harassed. I know that it's not only women who are raped in the military. But it's time for the government to do something," said Aguirre. "It's time for us to stand up and be that voice for the people who are not here to speak for themselves, or for those people who are too scared to say anything."