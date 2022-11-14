Local students get hands-on learning about the U.S.S. Lexington through educational program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From history to physics and historical films there's a lot to learn about the U.S.S. Lexington. Local students are getting some of their best lessons on deck with hands on opportunities.

Education Guardians of the Sea started in 2018, partnering with CCISD. It sees around 120 kids a week for the program and is 2.5 hours for students of all ages.

The students get to rotate stations where they hands on learning about bouyancy, signal lamps, internal ship communications, ship to shore communications, emergency actions.

Denis Karaffa from Marvin Baker middle school said he's having fun learning about volume, mass and density but his favorite thing was the movie his classmates got to watch.

“It as all about the different types of planes, and what the pilots have to go through to work on the ship," said Karaffa.

Isabella Lusins whose from Marvin Baker elementary school said she loves to visit the historical U.S.S. Lexington to learn. Her favorite station was the movie they got to watch as well.

“So, it was like about the fighter jets and like the buoyancy of the boat and like how it floats and I thought that was pretty cool," said

At the end of the program, students are made honorary sailors, receive certificates and have the chance to explore the flight deck and bridge with their teachers and classmates.

