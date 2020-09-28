Local organization hopes to pass bill to help veterans against burn pits

Burn Pits 360 has made an impact in the last 10 years, reaching to the community about what has happened to many war heroes.

Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360 Founder, will be on an exclusive CNN interview on Sunday, September 27 to discuss the new bill that she is advocating for.

H.R. 8261/ S. 4572 The Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020 -

The goal is to sign this bill into action, so these veterans exposed to these deadly toxins can have some compensation to live a longer, fulfilling life.

TV Host Jon Stewart has helped Torres advocate for this bill, and he will also join her in the CNN Interview.

Stewart has started his own campaign to help spread the word.