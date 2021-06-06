Free summer concerts return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Live music will fill the Coastal Bend skies tonight as a popular group of performers returns after the pandemic.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Band is opening their free summer concert season starting tonight, June 6, 2021. The weekly Sunday night concerts start at 8 p.m. at the Del Mar College East Campus Amphitheater.

The band's performance season runs through July 4. Their last outdoor performance at the school's amphitheater was back in 2016, before a construction project moved them indoors. Then, after the project, the pandemic shut everything down.

“The Corpus Christi Municipal Band has not performed at the amphitheater in five years,” David Irving, retired DMC professor of music, said. “But we’re happy to be back, especially at this outdoor venue, to perform a variety of music that appeals to listeners of all ages.”

Concerts are scheduled at the amphitheater, located between the Fine Arts Music Building and the General Academic and Music Building II (GAMBII) on the East Campus at Kosar and Ayers. A campus map can be found here.

People attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Masks are not required, but the College encourages wearing them as well as following DMC safety protocols that include social distancing.

The five performances (June 6, 13, 20, and 27 and July 4) will feature a different conductor each week, along with varied music selections. According to a release from Del Mar College, Richard King High School Head Band Director Adan Molina will conduct the first performance.

For even more details about performances and the band, you can visit the Corpus Christi Municipal Band’s Facebook page.