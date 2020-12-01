Driscoll Children's Hospital collecting toys for patients staying over the holidays

As Christmas approaches, Driscoll Children’s Hospital will be accepting toy donations to distribute to children who will be at their facilities during the holiday season. The hospital distributes toys to children in 30 clinics across the Driscoll network.

“That takes a lot of toys right there, and right now we’re needing infant toys and for teens,” said Kathy Jenkin, the Chairperson of the Sort & Sack event.

The hospital has a list of toys it is looking to be donated.

As Jenkin said, infant/toddler and teen toys are the most needed at this point. Toys must be new, in their original packaging, and unwrapped when donated.

Jenkin said the hospital staff, children, parents and guardians of those children are all very appreciative of donations made to the hospital.

“We’re so grateful and appreciative of any donations, any toys that we can get through this season, that can help us put a little smile and joy on our patients’ faces,” she said. “It means a lot to [the kids]. They’re here in the hospital, they’re scared, nervous, not sure what’s going on. So, it brings a little joy to them, even if it’s for a day or two, it gives them a little hope. It puts a smile, I know, on their parents’ face, or their caregivers’ faces, just to know that there’s that helping hand.”

Jenkin has been involved in the event for six years, and enjoys being involved because of the joy it brings to the children.

“I enjoy doing it. To know that the children are getting something for Christmas that are here in the hospital, that are having to stay here over the Christmas season, and just to know that it makes the kids happy and brings a smile to their face,” she said.

An appointment must me made with the hospital to drop off donations. You can contact volunteer services at 361-694-5011 to set-up an appointment time to drop donations off.