BREAKING: Joe Biden (D) is projected the next President of the United States

Patrick Semansky/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiling during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 07, 2020
Saturday morning, final votes came in as Pennsylvania helped Joe Biden edge past Donald Trump in the presidency for the United States.

The Associated Press projected Joe Biden (D) as the 46th President of the U.S.

Until Saturday morning, Pennsylvania was not called despite Biden gaining a lead on Friday.

The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST. The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up .

Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin. The AP called the race for Biden after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

The E.W. Scripps Company is a partner with The Associated Press and has been following guidance from their election desk on 2020 race updates.

