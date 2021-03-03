A toast to Texas offered by local historical commission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Historical Commission hosted a "Toast to Texas" on Tuesday in celebration of Texas Independence Day.

At the ceremony, attendees learned about Dilue Rose Harris, a woman acquainted with the leaders of the Texas Revolution and The Republic of Texas.

Harris is best known for her reminiscences, which were published as a three-part series in the early 1900's.

Tuesday's "Toast to Texas" took place at the Centennial House, 411 North Upper Broadway.

Attendees of the event also witnessed Harris come back to life as Dr. Laurie Turner portrayed the historical figure and spoke on her legacy in Texas.

Kathy Wemer, chair of NCHC, served as mistress of ceremonies.

2021 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen Maliyah Loa led the pledges.

County Judge Barbara Canales read the proclamation and the toast, and the South Texas historians were in period dress to commemorate the occasion.