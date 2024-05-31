6 CCISD kitchen staffs earn last perfect scores of '23-'24 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — PERFECT
Brundret Middle School
100 S. Station St.
Port Aransas ISD
100 Station St.
Calk-Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft. Worth St.
Solomon M. Coles High School
924 Winnebago St.
Oak Park Special Emphasis School
3801 Leopard St.
"We're the kitchen crew at Oak Park Elementary. And we just earned the last Kitchen Cops Perfect score of the school year. Yeah !" - Elizabeth Ibarra, Shamika Donovan, Rosalia Sobrevilla and cafeteria manager Anna Garcia
They've earned their 6th perfect score sticker from the Kitchen Cops. Congratulations ladies and thanks for keeping it clean and safe for the 420 kids you feed every day.
Also earning 100's from City-COunty Health Inspectors...
Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood Dr.
Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle Rd.
Miller High School
1 Battlin' Buc Blvd.
TG Allen Elementary
1315 Comacnche St.
Starbucks
TAMU-CC
Burger 361
TAMU-CC
Chick-Fil-A
TAMU-CC
Crave
TAMU-CC
Panda
TAMU-CC
Barefoot Beans
345 N. Alister St.
Port A Poke & Sake
345 N. Alister St
Tropical Sno of Port Aransas
501 S Alister St.
Saltwater Gypsies
403 N Alister
Whataburger
4545 Violet Rd.
Villa Del Sol
3938 Surfside Blvd.
Pretzel World
CC Trade Center
La Nueva Onda
3209 Foley Rd
La Toxica
14617 Northwest Blvd.
B LIST
El Sol De Mexico
5250 Everhart Rd.
8 violations
88
DAO
2033 Airline Rd.
9 violations
84
LOW SCORE
Surfing Crab
5057 SPID
14 violations
- Need thermometers in all refrigerators and freezers
- Clean debris in refrigerators
- Lowest score ever
77