HI-HOpes to reopen sooner than expected

Hi-Ho Restaurant

Working hard to open as soon as possible after fire that happened on Nov. 17

Plans to open early next week

Last Friday this popular Westside restaurant was forced to close because of a fire.

Hi-Ho Restaurant has been a part of this community for decades and longtime customers are all asking the same question, when will it reopen.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar had a chance to ask the owner that exact question.

Owner Ricardo Garcia is working hard with others to make sure the restaurant opens it's doors early next week

"The roof was kind of damaged a little bit but already got it fixed, and we are moving forward we are getting electrical done today we should be putting sheetrock tomorrow and then all we need is the AC," he said.

Garcia said the most challenging part about the fire has been staying positive, but he wants to let his clients know.

"We will back we should reopen soon, just be patient and we will be back, and hopefully the restuarant comes out looking nice," Garcia said.

Although he has had to close, his staff has been very supportive, despite taking their Thanksgiving break a little earlier then expected. They planned to close during the holiday so it hasn't been a huge set back.

"All of the inspectors are behind me and everything is going well, we should be reopened soon," he said.

None of the memorabilia inside was damaged. That includes photos of some the celebrities who ate there.

Among them was the famous Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla, who said the Hi-Ho was her favorite Mexican food restaurant.

