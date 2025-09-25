Here's a look at power outages across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power outages are being reported this morning in Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Gregory-Portland, Sinton, Port Aransas, and Rockport after Thursday’s rain.

In Rockport, some outages are from planned maintenance, but there’s no set time yet for when power will be restored.

In Port Aransas, some customers could see power back by 10:30 a.m., while others are still waiting on updates.

AEP says Aransas Pass residents with weather-related outages should have power restored around 9:30 a.m.

Crews are still figuring out timelines for Sinton, Ingleside, and Portland.

In the Gregory-Portland area, outages are being blamed on tree contact.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines:



Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Because of the likelihood that the storm may impact power lines, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm. Also, stay at least ten feet away from any downed power line.

Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that rely on electricity are reminded to have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.

If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most, if not all, require that backup generators be located outside the home and away from open windows to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

