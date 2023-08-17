Watch Now
Here's when you'll be able to stream the 'Barbie' movie

The film is scheduled to make its digital debut on Sept. 5, and it's currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99.
Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar "Barbie" will soon grace living room screens.

The film is scheduled to make its digital debut on Sept. 5, and it's currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99. This release comes in less than 7 weeks since its initial theatrical premiere.

In the past, most movies that hit theaters had to wait 90 days before reaching TV, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, windows are getting shorter, with many studios releasing movies to the small screen in 45 days or less.

The news comes as "Barbie" achieved a remarkable milestone as it surpassed "The Dark Knight" at the box office to become Warner Bros. Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release to date.

In under a month since its premiere, the movie has amassed an impressive $537.5 million at the North American box office and a staggering $1.19 billion globally.

By way of comparison, "The Dark Knight" garnered $533.3 million in total domestic ticket sales and achieved $1.003 billion worldwide, according to Variety.

However, this isn't the only feat for "Barbie." In a matter of weeks, it has also outperformed "Frozen II," which earned $477.4 million in North America, and even surpassed "Captain Marvel," which achieved a global gross of $1.13 billion; both movies were released in 2019.

Thanks to these achievements, Gerwig has now secured her place as the highest-earning female director in domestic box office history.

