Pharmacies report flu shots are now available, but is now the right time?

Several major pharmacy chains have opened appointments for flu shots for the 2024-25 season, making shots available for most Americans.

But depending on your situation, getting a flu shot now might not be a good idea.

When is the optimal time to get a flu shot?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that updated flu shots should be sought in September or October for most people. Pregnant people who are in their third trimester and children who need two doses of the flu vaccine could get a flu vaccine sooner. The CDC also said some people who are unable to get vaccinated in September or October should consider getting an updated flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

Most people are advised to wait until September or October because otherwise the vaccine could lose some of its effectiveness by the time flu season peaks. Flu season generally peaks between December and February, the CDC said. Although cases start to decline in March, flu cases can still be prevalent through May, the CDC said.

Where can I get a flu shot?

As of Tuesday, Walgreens and Rite Aid have said appointments are available through their pharmacies. Walgreens and Rite Aid said the shot is available for nearly everyone over age 3.

“With school starting soon and the upcoming fall respiratory season just around the corner, it’s important for families to stay up to date on their routine vaccines and reduce the spread of respiratory illness,” said Karen Staniforth, chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid. “Whether customers choose to walk into the pharmacy or schedule their vaccine in advance, Rite Aid is here to provide convenient access to the health services they need."

As of Tuesday, CVS has not started offering flu shots for the upcoming season. The pharmacy chain said shots would become available this month.

Who should get a flu shot?

The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have contraindications. Those over age 65 are encouraged to seek a stronger version of the flu vaccine.

What about COVID shots?

Updated COVID-19 shots are expected to be available in the next month or so. Officials have been working toward creating a combination COVID-19 and flu shot, but such a shot is not available this fall.