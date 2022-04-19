Harry Styles Brings Shania Twain Onstage To Sing ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ At Coachella

Pop icon Harry Styles headlined Coachella with a hit-packed set list on opening night on April 16. The Indio, California music festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 28-year-old closed out the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with songs from his album, “Fine Line,” including “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” as well as two brand-new songs. He wore a sequined, chest-baring jumpsuit, shown in his post on Twitter.

“Coachella, April 2022,” Styles tweeted.

But it was his surprise guest that blew fans away. The former One Direction star invited Shania Twain to join him on stage.

The surprise performance included two of Twain’s biggest hits, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Twain gushed about the experience on Twitter.

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend,” she tweeted. “I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! And I mean c’mon… WHAT A SHOW I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you Harry.”

She retweeted a GIF of the duo singing together. Twain wore a ’60s-inspired sequined minidress that complemented Styles’ jumpsuit and white, knee-high boots.

She followed up with another post saying, simply, “I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES ”

Styles has made no secret that he is a huge fan of the Queen of Country Pop. He has performed covers of her hits for years and has said that Twain is the primary influence on his music and fashion.

“He’s just been so vocal about it,” Twain told Cosmopolitan in a 2020 interview. “He plays the song live as well, and it’s really beautiful. I met him backstage at one of his concerts actually and he did my song in the show, so it was really cool.”

Here is a YouTube video, posted by festival-goer @mauiwahine, of the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” performance.

And here’s their live rendition of “You’re Still the One,” as posted by the same YouTube account.

Other acts performing at the two-weekend festival include co-headliner Billie Eilish, who performed Saturday night, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and many others. The event’s second and final weekend, which features a schedule similar to the first, takes place April 22-24.

