Netflix says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have several projects in the works

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly kept busy these last few years. From a podcast to a docuseries to an interview with Oprah — not to mention raising two young children, Archie and Lilibet, and even adopting a beagle — the once-royal couple has been working hard on projects that are meaningful to them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a five-year deal with Netflix in 2020, creating their own production company Archewell Productions under Netflix’s umbrella. According to Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria, a documentary, a film and a series are all currently in production.

The couple’s production company is also working on a film adaptation of the romance novel “Meet Me At The Lake” by author Carley Fortune.

When the news was first announced in August, Fortune said she was thrilled to be working with Netflix and Archewell to bring her story to the screen, noting the protagonists in her book share some similarities with Harry and Meghan.

“Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership,” Fortune wrote on Instagram.

Archewell Productions, per the company’s website, “utilizes the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens.” Following that mission, the company produced a series for Netflix called “Heart of Invictus,” which follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to the Invictus Games.

According to Archewell Productions, “The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train and along the way reveals powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.” Watch the trailer below, then check out the series on Netflix:

The couple has been keeping busy with advocacy work as well, stating their site advocating for children’s safety online alongside this week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child safety.

“We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing,” reads the statement, “This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe.”

