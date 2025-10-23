Gregory-Portland and Carroll square off in historic rivalry, key district matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Battle of the Bridge has a new twist this season.

The historic rivalry between Carroll and Gregory-Portland's football teams has a new bridge but the same stakes in UIL 5A-DII District 14.

"All these guys here that's what they've been talking about the whole season," Carroll Senior Roman Nino said. "Our linebacker, Kayden, has been talking... if there's a game he wants to win it's this one."

Both teams are coming off a bye week. It was two weeks ago when Carroll (4-3, 1-1) suffered a tough, 31-0 loss to Miller. Now they're looking to bounce back against one of their biggest rivals.

"It was hard to lose but the bye week pushed us to get the confidence back against GP," Carroll Senior Paul Garcia said.

Gregory-Portland (6-1, 2-0) will host the Tigers with a chance to seal a historic milestone.

"I think we're on our 599th win so we're really trying to secure that 600th," Gregory-Portland Senior Gunnar Gleinig said.

The Wildcats have won 9 of the last 10 against Carroll dating back to 2016.

The game kicks off on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.

Carroll vs. Gregory-Portland over the past decade (2014-2024)

10/24/2024 42-7 G-P Wins

8/31/2023 36-6 G-P Wins

9/2/2022 42-0 G-P Wins

9/17/2021 62-12 G-P Wins

10/9/2020 45-20 G-P Wins

8/30/2019 45-12 G-P Wins

8/30/2018 19-0 G-P Wins

11/10/2017 45-21 G-P Wins

9/14/2017 55-14 G-P Wins

11/4/2016 12-0 Carroll Wins

9/9/2016 34-0 Carroll Wins

9/4/2015 42-30 Carroll Wins

9/5/2014 43-22 Carroll Wins

