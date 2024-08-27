Watch Now
Grandmother of 9-month-old baby who died in a hot vehicle taken into custody

BEEVILLE, Tx — The grandmother of the 9-month-old baby who died after being left in a vehicle for over 8 hours during the sweltering heat on Aug. 21 turned herself into police Tuesday morning.

Ruth Rodriguez, 69, surrendered at the Bee County Sheriff’s Office just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr, Rodriguez has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, and her bond is set at $50,000.

Beeville County Jail
Rodgriguez is being charged with the death of her 9-month-old granddaughter, Gabriella Arroyos. Police say on Aug. 21, Rodriguez left her grandchild inside a vehicle for several hours on the 100 block of East Flournoy Street during high temperatures.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, Rodriguez was holding the 9-month-old child in her arms.

