George West student gets big surprise From TAMUK

GEORGE WEST, Texas — When George West senior Kevin Hernandez showed up at school Friday, he knew something was different because officials with Texas A&M-Kingsville University were there to see him.

Hernandez suffers from a brittle bone disease which has kept him confined to a wheelchair since birth. But he has not let that disability define him because he wants to teach, coach and attend his favorite school TAMU-K.

On Friday, the Javelinas surprised him with his acceptance letter. The Javelina Regents Scholarship worth $60,000 over four years.

Hernandez was overwhelmed with emotion and called it one of the greatest days of his life. He was also given several gifts including two football jerseys and a game-used Javelina football helmet.

On being a coach, he already has some advice for the Javelinas.

"They need to get some good defensive lineman and start running the ball better," said Hernandez. "The quarterback is going to need to throw the ball better and I think they'll start winning"

