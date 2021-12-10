Fun Friday: La Posada Lighted Boat Parade, other Coastal Bend weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is your Fun Friday report, a look at the latest activities around the Coastal Bend this weekend.
- The holiday season is in full swing, and the City of Odem will be having its first Christmas festival Friday, starting with a lighted parade, followed by the lighting of the tree, a Christmas forest, an ugly sweater contest and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. at Odem City Park.
- You can also head to Christmas in Portland at the Community Center for a night of Christmas games, pictures with Santa, even some guest appearances from Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. This is happening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Donations of unwrapped toys will be collected for entry.
- In Rockport, the Cultural Arts District will have its 8th annual Christmas Celebration with store specials, an Elvis tribute show, visits from Santa, The Grinch, and Elsa. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend.
- The Corpus Christi Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at the American Bank Center’s Selena Auditorium, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. General admission tickets are start at $15 and can be purchased here.
- The La Posada Lighted Boat parade will come alive Friday with Pat Simon and Katia Uriarte emceeing and Paulo Salazar serving as Grand Marshall. The parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on KRIS-TV.