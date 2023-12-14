Five Gregory-Portland students celebrated for signing Letters of Intent

GREGORY-PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland Seniors Colton Harrison, Abigail Moreno, Brodie Mitchell, Madison Kilgore, and Boede Talamantez all signed letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers.

All five had coaches speak on their behalf before signing, mentioning they all have had tremendous high school careers in the classroom and in competition.

Colton Harrison may be known for his play on the gridiron, but he actually loves his time on the track and field a bit more. He placed fourth in the state in pole vault two times, among many other accolades.

He’ll be heading to the University of Houston as a jack-of-all-trades on the track and field team.

“They have a great program up there," he said. "I like their coaching staff a lot. When I was on my visit, I got to see firsthand what they’re doing, and what the program they are building is going to be. And, it just seemed like the greatest opportunity for me," said Harrison.

Although she’s reached the state powerlifting competition, Abigail Moreno is also a do-it-all softball player. So she’ll be heading to Galveston College to play softball for the Whitecaps.

“I chose this college because it felt like it was home," she said. "I felt like it was best for my family and overall I love the coaches and the vibes I got from there. And, I’m excited to see where I end up,” Moreno said.

Brodie Mitchell has been a towering presence on the defense of the Wildcats Football Team. He even earned an all-state honorable mention at one point. Then his senior season came and he played both sides of the ball, adding tight end to his resume. He has decided to commit to the Air Force Academy to continue playing linebacker.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to continue with my engineering pathway and give me a really good head start on my life,” Mitchell said.

Madison Kilgore is a multi-sport athlete, but she has committed to Chowan University in North Carolina to play volleyball. While volleyball season has wrapped up, Kilgore's coach wants everyone to know that her 1,375 career kills on the court, is an impressive feat.

“I've always wanted to go out of state and whenever I went on my visit to this place, the coach was very welcoming. I was very confident that I would get a lot out of it and just the fact that I get to play at the next level, it was a deal,” Kilgore said.

Boede Talamantez will take his talents to Coastal Bend College where he’ll be continuing his baseball career with the Cougars. He’s a two-time all-district honorable mention and was a part of one of the Wildcats' best baseball teams in program history.

“It’s a JUCO so, I think I should go there and develop first before exploring my other options. I thought that was my best option,” he said.

A few of these athletes still have their spring senior season to compete and are hoping to end high school on the highest of notes with their respective teams.

Congratulations to all these seniors and best of luck in your careers!

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.