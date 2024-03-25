Federal agents have raided Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes: reports

Federal agents raided homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday as the music mogul faces multiple lawsuits, including one alleging sex trafficking and RICO crimes.

Homeland Security agents conducted investigations at Combs' Miami and Los Angeles homes, according to TMZ and FOX 11. The former captured video of armed agents approaching Diddy's Miami home by water, while the latter posted footage of several people handcuffed outside the Los Angeles property.

In a statement, Homeland Security Investigations said it executed the raid "as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," per TMZ and FOX 11.

Both publications report the raid appears to be in connection to the sex trafficking allegations made in a lawsuit filed against Combs last month. In the suit, a music producer who worked on Combs’ most recent record claimed the rapper ran a RICO enterprise set up to acquire and transport drugs, firearms and sex workers — some being minors.

The plaintiff claimed he had "hundreds" of hours of footage and audio recordings capturing Diddy, his staff and his guests engaging in "serious illegal activity," including photos allegedly showing Diddy with underage girls — some of whom were given drug-laced drinks and forced to engage in sexual acts with the mogul.

SEE MORE: Diddy accused of sex trafficking, assault, RICO crimes in vast lawsuit

In a statement to Billboard at the time of the lawsuit, Combs' attorney said the plaintiff was a "liar" who was "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen and is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," the statement read.

The suit followed that of four women who have accused Combs of sexual assault. In November, his longtime former girlfriend Cassie sued for rape and physical abuse, though the case was settled shortly after. Later that month, two women filed similar suits on the same day, both claiming Diddy sexually assaulted them. Then in December, a Jane Doe sued claiming Diddy and two others gang-raped her when she was 17.

A spokesperson for Diddy said the claims of the two women who sued after Cassie were "fabricated" and an exploitation of the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed sexual assault survivors to file claims outside of the regular statute of limitations until November of last year.

Then in an Instagram post in December, Diddy again denied the allegations, writing: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

