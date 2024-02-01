FDA warns about copycat eye drops

The Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory warning the public about using unapproved eye drops that have similar packaging to Bausch + Lomb's Lumify brand eye drops.

According to the FDA, consumers can easily mistake the copycat products for Bausch + Lomb’s Lumify brand eye drops. The FDA says the packaging for South Moon, Rebright and FivFivGo products look a lot like Lumify and that some of the copycat products may be falsely labeled with “Bausch + Lomb” at the top of the packaging.

These eye drops also falsely claim to treat glaucoma, the FDA said.

The FDA added that the South Moon eye drops were contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex. The FDA says the bacteria could result in an antibiotic-resistant infection.

FDA tests also determined Rebright and South Moon eye drops lacked brimonidine tartrate, an active ingredient in Lumify.

The FDA said it was unable to test samples of FivFivGo.

Officials said there have not been any adverse reactions reported, but out of precaution, the FDA is encouraging users to discard these products.

Lumify is an over-the-counter eye drop used to treat redness of the eye due to minor irritation.

The FDA has tips on its website on what to look for when buying eye drops.

