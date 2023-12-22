FDA says it seized counterfeit Ozempic

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning about counterfeit versions of the weight loss drug Ozempic.

The agency says it seized thousands of units of the counterfeit drug. However, the FDA believes there are still units in the U.S. drug supply chain.

Wholesalers, retail pharmacies, health care practitioners and patients are encouraged to check their product's lot and serial numbers. Products with lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057 are counterfeit, the FDA.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, and the FDA are reportedly testing the counterfeit product. There's concern that the drugs may not be effective and could pose safety concerns.

The FDA said it's already determined that the needles that accompany the counterfeit drugs are counterfeit, meaning their sterility cannot be confirmed. Use of a non-sterile needle can raise the risk of infection after the drug is administered.

"FDA is aware of five adverse events from this lot, none of which are serious and are consistent with known common adverse reactions to authentic Ozempic, which are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation," the agency said in a statement.

Retail pharmacies are being reminded to only purchase authentic Ozempic through authorized distributors. People who are seeking the drug are also being reminded that they should only obtain Ozempic with a valid prescription through a state-licensed pharmacy.

