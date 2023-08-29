Fans rush Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. during game

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. got a scare during a game at Coors Field in Denver.

In the seventh inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, a fan ran onto the field and apparently tried to take a selfie with Acuña.

Members of the security team attempted to restrain the fan, but he hung on to Acuña. Seconds later, another fan ran onto the field.

Acuña was knocked to the ground as security tried to restrain the second fan. The two men were eventually escorted off the field before play resumed.

The Braves outfielder said he was scared at first.

"I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn't say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything's OK," Acuña said, according to ESPN. "We're all OK, and I hope they're OK."

It's unclear what, if any, charges the fans will face for rushing the field.

Rockies manager Bud Black said after the game that the incident left him disappointed.

“That bothers me," he said. "It bothers me, in general, when I see it elsewhere.”

The confrontation did not seem to hinder the Braves' concentration too much. The team scored five more runs in the game to win 14-4.

