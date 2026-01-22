Families react to former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales not guilty verdict

A Nueces County jury has found a former Uvalde resource officer Adrian Gonzales not guilty of 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment.

Gonzales hugged his attorney's after the verdict was read.

Outside the courthouse, the verdict drew starkly different reactions - with some families leaving angry, others visibly devastated.

The Mother of 9-year-old Jackie Cavares said "I want to say two things, I want justice for Jackie and I want people to know that there were

two monsters on May 24th, one was a shooter and the other was a monster that never went in."

Other families held onto each other sobbing as they left the Nueces County Courthouse. Most of them saying the system had "failed them again."

Gonzales was among the first officers to respond to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. He was charged after being accused of failing to act and not following his training.

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File) FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting remains ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.



The verdict came in late Wednesday night after seven hours of deliberation and brings this 12-day trial to an end.

