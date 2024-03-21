Explanation: new water restrictions only limit outdoor use, not in-home water

Corpus Christi Water customers can only water their landscape once every other week.

Only outdoor watering is impacted by stage two water restrictions.

Water day is still determined by your trash pick up day except for Calallen. They have different instructions.

CCW will be pushing more education on conservation.

Corpus Christi is approaching two full years under water restrictions.

On March 12, the City of Corpus Christi entered Stage Two Water Restrictions when the combined water storage level fell below 30%. Drew Molly, chief operating officer of Corpus Christi Water was asked to give a presentation at the city council meeting on Tuesday, to give more information to the council and residents.

“We’re asking everybody to reduce their outdoor watering," he said. "We’re not asking residents to cut back what they do inside their houses. We’re not asking industry to cutback, essentially what they’re doing inside their businesses. At the end of the day what we’re asking folks to do is, really we’re trying to change behavior.”

In stage two, the city has the option to put in place a surcharge on water customer's bills. The city has opted not to do that. So, the main changes come to your landscape watering schedule.

In stage one, water customers could only water their landscape once a week.

In stage two, Corpus Christi water customers can only water their landscape once every other week. Everyone will water on the same week so there will be weeks no one is watering their lawns. The day in which a resident can water their property is still determined by the day of their trash pick up. The city’s website shows you what day that is based on their address.

However, those in Calallen have a special map. Residents living north of Northwest Boulevard and west of US 77 will water this way:

If your address ends in zero or even numbers your watering day is Monday. If your address ends in an odd number your day is Wednesday.

According to a graphic released by the city, this week is a watering week. Next week no one should be watering unless you use one of the exceptions. Those exceptions are watering with a hand-held hose with a positive shut-off valve, a faucet filled bucket of up to five gallons or a drip irrigation system with a positive shut-off device. Those watering this way may do so any time.

“Corpus Christi’s entire drinking water system depends on rainfall to keeps our lakes and rivers full and this is simply not occurring,” Molly said

The outlook for summer rainfall hasn't been positive, Molly said.

The combined water storage level is 29.8% as of Tuesday morning. Molly said even if the level jumps back over 30%, the city will remain in Stage Two Water Restrictions. The city will stay there until the water level rebounds to 40 percent. Then the city could get out of Stage One Water Restrictions if the level reaches 50 percent.

Molly said Corpus Christi is entering the summer with the lowest water supply it’s had in decades. While the city continues working on long term solutions, Molly said all residents can help by focusing on conservation.

“We are posting videos on how to conserve water," Molly said. "These are being posted on social media and on TV. We’re also posting videos on how industry and commercial businesses are making investments and commitments to conserve water. Secondly, we are working closely with Xeriscape and the Botanical Gardens to offer symposiums on how residents and businesses can conserve water, but still have a nice yard for landscaping.”

Molly provided updates to the city's long term plans. He said within five years, the hope is to have expanded the capacity at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant. That would add an additional 30 gallons of water a day to the supply.

The Mary Rhodes Pipeline brings water from Lake Texana and the Colorado River. A survey is being done on what improvements are needed to expand its capacity to add 10 million more gallons a day.

The Inner Harbor Seawater Desalination Facility is moving forward. Molly said the city plans to send out requests for qualification at the end of March or early April, to find a qualified contractor for the project. Over 150 contractors attended an event in Corpus Christi on Feb. 29 to get more information on the project.

Corpus Christi is also moving forward with the seawater desalination facility in the La Quinta Channel location. Molly said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be reviewing the city's water rights permit on March 28.

Both desalination plants combined could provide an additional 70 million gallons of water a day, according to Molly.

Negotiations and work continue over the Evangeline Aquifer. Molly said that could contribute 24 million gallons a day.

City council members had several questions and comments for Molly.

Council member Sylvia Campos continued to push for more cutbacks for industrial businesses.

"I really am asking that industry look and see ways that they can cut back," she said.

Councilman Mike Pusley asked about car washes cutting down on their use of water.

In a special by KRIS 6 News in August 2022, several topics were covered relating to the impact of the water restrictions. Corpus Christi Water told us most car washes recycle 60 to 70% of their water.

It's actually recommended to use a car wash when washing your car because hand washing will cost more water.

