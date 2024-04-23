Eva Evans, TikTok star and 'Club Rat' creator, dies at 29

Eva Evans, a TikTok star who created the comedic web series "Club Rat," has died at 29 years old.

The content creator's sister, Lila Joy, announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday, saying the family had been told the day before that Evans had died.

"After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be," the post read. "I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't."

Comments on the post and across social media soon became flooded with condolences and admiration for the young influencer.

Actor Julia Fox said in a TikTok video that she considered Evans "like a little sister."

"She was so young, still had so much to do in life, but she lived life to the fullest," Fox said through tears, also mentioning the loss of Kyle Marisa Roth — another TikTok star who died last week.

TikTok personality Tefi Pessoa commented on Lila Joy's post saying she'd "light a candle for her tonight … I'll tell my grandparents to show her around."

Photographer Ashley Armitage said she "can't imagine a world without Eva" in a comment, and on her page, she said, "The world is less bright and way less funny without her."

A cause of death has not been released.

Evans was known for chronicling her New York City-based life on social media, particularly on TikTok, where she amassed more than 300,000 followers. She also directed and starred in the five-episode series "Club Rat" on Amazon Prime Video last year. It focused on an influencer who "attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral," according to its synopsis.

A public celebration of Evans' life will be held Tuesday at Grace Church in downtown Manhattan. Lila Joy said in another Instagram post that she's extending an invitation to "anyone who loved Eva; your presence would mean so much to her and us."

