Escaped Pennsylvania killer spotted with new look, driving stolen van

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail on August 31, was spotted overnight with a new look and driving a stolen van.

"He changed his appearance," said Pennsylvania State Police. "He is now clean shaven and was wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes."

Police said the 34-year-old is operating a white 2020 Ford Transit van with license plate number ZST8818.

The Chester County District Attorney said the van was reported stolen by a local dairy farm, Baily's Dairy.

This is the latest sighting as the manhunt enters its 11th day. There have been a number of other credible sightings since the prisoner escaped when he climbed a wall and over razor wire at the Chester County Prison.

Surveillance video of the escape showed Cavalcante bracing his hands against one wall and his feet against another as he navigated upward and out of view.

At least 400 officers have reportedly joined in the search for the fugitive.

Cavalcante's escape came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão. Officials said he stabbed Brandão 38 times in front of her two children, who are now in her sister's care, according to CNN.

A US Marshals Service has said Cavalcante is also wanted in his home country of Brazil over a 2017 homicide case, CNN said.

Officials fired the prison guard who allowed Cavalcante to slip away on his watch, according to The Associated Press. The Chester County Guard served 18 years as a corrections officer and was in the watch tower when the killer broke free.

A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the capture of Cavalcante, police said.

Pennsylvania police urge anyone with information to call 911 or the Tip Line at (717) 562-2987.

SEE MORE: Pennsylvania escaped murderer continues to elude authorities

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com