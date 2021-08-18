Watch
Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy

FILE - In this April 22, 2019 file photo, Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Aug 18, 2021
Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now.

The "Black Widow" star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the "Saturday Night Live" star wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

People Magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut.

No other details were provided.

It's the first child for Jost, 39.

Johansson, 36, also has a six-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

On Instagram, Jost said the couple would greatly appreciate privacy and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che, Associated Press reported.

