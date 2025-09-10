Britain's Prince Harry reunites with King Charles amid strained royal ties

Prince Harry reportedly met with his father, King Charles III, at Clarence House in London on Wednesday for the first time in a year, according to multiple media outlets.

The private meeting took place amid years of strained relations following Harry’s move to California with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020. Sources familiar with the matter told British outlets that the father and son shared tea at the royal residence, located near Buckingham Palace.

Speculation about the meeting had been building in recent days, as Harry was in the United Kingdom and the king had returned from Scotland. Reports say both Buckingham Palace and sources connected to Harry did not dismiss the possibility of a meeting in advance.

Harry left Clarence House roughly an hour after arriving Wednesday afternoon, media outlets reported. Buckingham Palace said no further details about the discussion would be released.

The visit comes months after Harry expressed a desire to mend relations with his father. Earlier this summer, aides affiliated with Harry were seen meeting with palace staff, fueling speculation of a reconciliation effort.

However, sources said there are no plans for Harry to meet with his brother, Prince William, during this trip. Harry is expected to return to the United States on Thursday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.