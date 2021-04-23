Rapper Eminem announces Shady Con NFT event for Sunday

(WXYZ) — Eminem is the latest star to get in on the hot NFT market.

The metro Detroit-based rapper announced he was launching "Shady Con" on his website today.

The digital event will take place this Sunday from 6:30-7 p.m on NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. It will feature a variety of Eminem-approved collectibles.

Among the offerings, according to the website post, will be instrumental tracks produced by Eminem himself.

They will be made available as limited-editions and one-of-a-kind NFTs.

Eminem teased this announcement by retweeting a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that featured Pete Davidson playing the rapper. The parody attempted to explain exactly what an NFT is.

He followed it up with another tweet, announcing Shady Con.

SHADY CON is goin down Sunday on @niftygateway hit the site for more - https://t.co/zihP6IDviC pic.twitter.com/LzndItEprd — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2021

This story was first reported by WXYZ.