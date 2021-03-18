Original cast of 'The Mighty Ducks' to reunite for special Disney+ series

The quack attack is back, Jack!

Some original cast members of "The Mighty Ducks" franchise are reuniting for a special episode of a new Disney+ series.

Disney announced the news on Tuesday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Emilio Estevez is set to reprise his role as coach Gordon Bombay. He will be joined by characters from all three movies, including Elden Henson as Fulton, Matt Doherty as Averman, Vinny La Russo as Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Garret Henson as Guy, and Justin Wong as Kenny Wu.

In an EW interview, creator Steven Brill said coach Bombay would bump into a former player, leading to a much bigger adventure.

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" starts streaming March 26 on Disney+.