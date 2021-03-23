Marvel announces 'Black Widow' to hit theaters, stream on Disney+ on July 9

Marvel announced on Tuesday that "Black Widow" will hit theaters and be streamed on Disney+ beginning July 9.

Marvel said its latest film would be released simultaneously in theaters and available for $29.99 on Disney+ Premier Access.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. The movie was first set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2021, but it was delayed several more times before landing on its current date, Deadline reported.

Another Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" received a new release date of September 3, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney also announced that Cruella, which stars Emma Stone, will debut in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28.