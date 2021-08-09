Watch
Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels shows after guitarist tests positive for COVID

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Rickey Medlocke
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 09, 2021
Lynyrd Skynyrd has had to cancel several dates on its U.S. tour after its guitarist tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the band revealed that guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19," the band said in the statement. "Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment."

The band has since canceled its next four shows in Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The band added that their show in Georgia will now take place on Saturday, October 23.

News of Medlocke's COVID diagnosis comes two weeks after the band announced that founding member Gary Rossington underwent emergency heart surgery.

