Live-action Pokemon series reportedly in development at Netflix

A person in a Pikachu character costume attends the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:11:20-04

The world of Pokemon is reportedly coming to Netflix with a brand new live-action series.

According to reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Henderson, who is the current co-showrunner for "Lucifer," is attached to write and executive produce the show, which is said to be in early development.

Sources tell THR that a writers’ room led by Henderson started staffing up about a month ago.

Variety's source says the project will be similar in nature to the 2019 film "Detective Pikachu," which grossed more than $433 million worldwide.

No details have been unveiled about the show's plot.

This story was originally published by Joey Greaber at KGUN.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
