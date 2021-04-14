Watch
J.K. Rowling children's story 'The Christmas Pig' to be released on October 12

Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - Author J.K. Rowling appears at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018. Scholastic announced Tuesday that Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 18:28:31-04

One of the world's most successful authors is coming back with a new book just in time for the holiday season.

Author J.K. Rowling announced Tuesday on her website that her latest children's book is titled "The Christmas Pig."

Rowling said the story is about a boy named Jack and his toy Dur Pig, who goes missing on Christmas Eve.

The book is set to be released worldwide on Oct. 12.

"The Christmas Pig" is Rowling’s first children’s novel since Harry Potter.

Rowling returned to writing with the release of "The Ickabog" last year during the pandemic.

Jim Field will illustrate her new book, The Associated Press reported.

