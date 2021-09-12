Watch
'I can't believe it': Britney Spears announces she's engaged to boyfriend

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 18:57:59-04

Popstar Britney Spears announced on social media on Sunday that she's engaged.

Spears took to Instagram to show off the ring her boyfriend Sam Asghari gave her.

In the video, Asghari asks if she likes it, and Britney excitedly screams, "YES!!!"

Sam also shared the news on his Instagram page.

According to People, Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, have been dating for more than four years.

News of Spears' engagement comes days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
