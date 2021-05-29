Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

items.[0].image.alt
LOUIS LANZANO/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2003 file photo, actors Betty White, left, Georgia Engel, second left, Gavin MacLeod, center, Valerie Harper, second right, and John Amos pose for photographers during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration in New York. Gavin MacLeod has died. His nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)
Obit Gavin MacLeod
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 18:32:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod has died. He was 90. His stepdaughter says MacLeod died early Saturday at his home in Palm Desert, California.

She attributed his death to his age, saying he had been well until very recently.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role as the cheerful Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

MacLeod's movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes” and “The Sand Pebbles.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education