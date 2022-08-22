Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

Police in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill said Saturday that the 78-year-old Busey was charged the day before with criminal sexual contact and harassment.

Police say the charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, the convention said once they received complaints from attendees, an unidentified “celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return."

The convention added that attendees should "contact the police to file a report."

"The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values," the convention said in its statement. "Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible."

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lt. Robert Scheunemann said the police department received complaints on Busey that were "about contact and touching."

A representative for Busey didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.