Famed 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at 79

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for starring in the HBO series "The Sopranos," has died, his manager Bob McGowan confirmed to NBC News and CNN.

He was 79.

His manager did not provide a cause of death.

Sirico was best known for playing mobster "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on the hit show.

Sirico's "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperioli said on social media that he passed away on Friday.

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal, and as big-hearted as anyone I've ever known," Imperioli said.

CBS News reported that Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, and other family matters.