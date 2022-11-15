'Dancing With the Stars' judge Goodman announces retirement

A judge from the reality dancing competition show "Dancing With the Stars" has announced they will be leaving after this season.

Len Goodman announced on Monday's episode that he was departing the show after 31 seasons, USA Today and CNN reported.

The 78-year-old, whose been a fixture on the judging panel since the show debuted in 2005, said his reasoning for waltzing away from the show was so he could spend more time with his grandchildren and family back in Great Britain, the news outlets reported.

After his announcement, the audience and fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, gave him a standing ovation, according to the news outlets.

According to People and USA Today, Goodman has served on the judge's panel every season except for Season 21 in 2015 and Season 29 in 2020.

The media outlets reported that Goodman, who was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing,” before joining “Dancing With the Stars," has seen more than 3000 performances as a judge on the show.

The current season's finale airs Monday.