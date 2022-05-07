Watch
Country music star Mickey Gilley passed away Saturday at the age of 86

Kevork Djansezian/AP
FILE - Presenter Mickey Gilley shows off his diamond rings to the media during the 34th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Wednesday, May 5, 1999. Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy,” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at age 86. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Mickey Gilley has died. He was 86. He was known for such hits as “Window Up Above" and for the Texas honky-tonk he owned that inspired the hit film “Urban Cowboy."

Based on an Esquire magazine article about two regulars at Gilley's, the film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger and inspired a nationwide wave of Western-themed clubs.

Gilley also had some famous relatives, including cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n' roll pioneer; and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Gilley's other hits include “City Lights" and “Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time."

