Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years.

In a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears addressed the court in the conservatorship. Spears' words on the case are being heard in open court for the first time.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the conservatorship arrangement. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she continued.

Several dozen fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing.

One held a sign that read ‘Get out of Britney’s life." The hearing comes at the request of the 39-year-old pop star.