Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
BRITNEY.jpeg
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 17:50:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years.

In a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears addressed the court in the conservatorship. Spears' words on the case are being heard in open court for the first time.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the conservatorship arrangement. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she continued.

Several dozen fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing.

One held a sign that read ‘Get out of Britney’s life." The hearing comes at the request of the 39-year-old pop star.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education