Bad Bunny wins album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, a first for a Spanish-language album

Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically-acclaimed "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," closing out a surprising and history-making night. It is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

"Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35," he said in his acceptance speech in Spanish, referring to a Puerto Rican colloquialism about the island's small size. "And there is nothing we can't achieve. Thank God, thank you to the Academy, thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my career.

"To all the people who worked on this album, thank you mami for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you," he continued.

Then he switched to English: "I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams."

Harry Styles presented the award — the English singer previously took home the top prize in 2023 for "Harry's House." He beat Bad Bunny that year, who was nominated for "Un Verano Sin Ti" -- the first Spanish-language album to be up in the category.

Anti-ICE messages from the stage

Billie Eilish won song of the year for "Wildflower" and used the moment to add her voice to the chorus of musicians criticizing immigration authorities Sunday.

"No one is illegal on stolen land," she said while accepting the award for the song from her 2024 album "Hit Me Hard and Soft." "(Expletive) ICE is all I want to say."

Immigration was a central theme of the night. The first time Bad Bunny was on stage — after winning the award for música urbana album — he used his speech to share an anti-ICE message, highlighting the humanity of all people.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said, starting out his speech in English to huge applause. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

Before that, Olivia Dean was named best new artist.

"I never really imagined that I would be up here," she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. "I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here … I am a product of bravery, and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated."

Those statements all aired live on the CBS telecast. Earlier in the day, at the Premiere Ceremony where 86 Grammys are handed out, artists were equally as pointed about ICE and immigration enforcement.

Shaboozey accepted the award for country duo/group performance with tears in his eyes. "I want to thank my mother, who as of today, has retired from her job of 30 years … working as a registered nurse in a psych ward … as an immigrant in this country. Thank you, mom.

"Immigrants built this country, literally, actually. So, this for them," he concluded. "Thank you for bring your culture, your music and your stories."

Kehlani, after winning her first Grammy, ended her acceptance speech with "Imma leave this and say, (expletive) ICE."

"I'm scared," Gloria Estefan said of the current political moment backstage at the Grammys. "There are hundreds of children in detention centers. … I don't recognize my country in this moment right now."

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll and more win big

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won record of the year at an electric 2026 Grammy Awards Sunday night for "Luther."

Cher presented the award and mistakenly said it goes to "Luther Vandross" instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

One of the song's producers, Sounwave, began the acceptance speech by saying, "Let's give a shoutout to the late and great Luther Vandross."

Lamar also won the first televised award of the night, rap album for "GNX," accepting the trophy from Queen Latifah and Doechii.

"It's an honor to be here," he said in his acceptance speech. "Hip-hop is always going to be right here … We're gonna be having the culture with us."

The victory means Lamar broke Jay-Z's record to become the rapper with the most career Grammys. Jay-Z has 25; after he took home rap album and record of the year, Lamar's total is 27.

Pop vocal album went to Lady Gaga for "Mayhem," while pop solo performance went to Lola Young for "Messy," whose speech playfully lived up to the song's spirit.

"I don't know what to say," she joked about "obviously" not having a speech prepared. "I'm very, very grateful for this."

The inaugural contemporary country album category went to Jelly Roll for "Beautifully Broken."

This year, the Grammys renamed country album to contemporary country album and added a traditional country album category, a distinction that exists in other genres. But the news arrived right after Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" won best country album, inspiring backlash online.

"I believe music had the power to change my life," Jelly Roll said in his acceptance speech, which he spent the majority of thanking God.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

"To everyone in this room who believes in the power of Black music," he said, "thank you so much."

A live concert experience

A powerful Grammy Awards in memoriam segment celebrated the legacies of the late D'Angelo and Roberta Flack at the 68th annual ceremony Sunday night.

Ms. Lauryn Hill appeared on the Grammy stage for the first time since 1999, when she became the first hip-hop artist to win album of the year for her "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

The D'Angelo tribute was first: A medley of several songs, among them "Brown Sugar" with Lucky Daye, "Lady" with Raphael Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton and "Devil's Pie" with Leon Thomas.

Then, Hill focused her attention on Roberta Flack: "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Jon Batiste, "Where Is The Love" with John Legend and Chaka Khan, and a mesh of "Feel Like Makin' Love" and "Killing Me Softly with His Song" with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean.

If there was one set that felt like an avant-garde artistic performance piece on Sunday night, it was Tyler, the Creator's medley of "Thought I Was Dead," "Like Him," (in which he was joined by Regina King) and "Sugar On My Tongue." It played out like theater: others would be wise to take note.

All eight nominees in the best new artist category participated in a medley at the award show across multiple stages, the back halls of the arena and even the venue's loading dock. It was an interesting and impressive mod-podge of different styles, from the British soul of Young and Dean to Addison Rae and Katseye's hypnotic pop. The Marías kicked things off with their dreamy indie rock; sombr and Alex Warren offered their radio hits — "12 to 12" and "Ordinary" respectively. Leon Thomas reminded the audience why he's the only nominee also up for album of the year with his fully formed R&B.

The hits arrived fast and furious in the show's first hour. Rosé and Bruno Mars' opened Grammys with an electric rendition of their multicultural pop smash, "APT."; the Blackpink singer channeled a pop-punk Gwen Stefani in her tie and platinum blond hair. Sabrina Carpenter with her "Manchild" kiss-off. Justin Bieber slowed things down with "Yukon" from his comeback record "Swag." Lady Gaga reimagined her hit "Abracadabra" as an electro-rock song.

First-time winners were abundant — even before the show started

During the Premiere Ceremony, the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for audio book, narration and storytelling recording, beating out Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. You read that correctly.

"Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters" won song written for visual media at the Premiere Ceremony, marking the first time a K-pop act has won a Grammy. Songwriters delivered their acceptance speech in both English and Korean, highlighting the song's bilingual appeal.

Music film went to "Music for John Williams," which means director Steven Spielberg has officially won his first Grammy. That makes him an EGOT winner — an artist with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.