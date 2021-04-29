Artist collects 20,000 fast food toys

Remember those little toys we use to be so excited about as kids when going to McDonald's or Burger King?

Well, one Filipino graphic artist has had a passion for collecting toys from fast food restaurants from the age of 5.

Percival Lugue has been collecting toys from fast food restaurant chains and nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from the floor to the ceiling of his home.

Lugue holds a Guinness World Record from 2014 when his collection reached more than 10,000. While most of his toys were obtained through personal purchases, some were donated by friends and family.

