Actress Olivia Munn pregnant, expecting with comedian John Mulaney

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
John Mulaney arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles and Olivia Munn arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 08, 2021
Comedian John Mulaney confirmed that he's expecting his first child with his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn.

Mulaney announced the news Tuesday during his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

He reflected on his past year that included going to rehab, a divorce, and meeting Munn.

"I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” Mulaney said. “She’s kind of held my hand. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Mulaney was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, and Munn dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers until 2017.

Mulaney is best known for his work as a writer on "Saturday Night Live" and Munn has starred in "The Newsroom" and "The Predator."

This will be the first child for both stars.

