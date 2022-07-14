2nd baby for Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson amid scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for Khloe Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate.

The 38-year-old Good American clothing brand co-founder and the NBA player have had a rollercoaster relationship ever since they began dating in 2016.

In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November.

That's before it was revealed in December that the Chicago Bulls player cheated on the reality star with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson, and he later admitted to having sex with her around his March birthday last year.

A court-ordered paternity test confirmed he's the father of Nichols' 7-month-old son.

Thompson also has a 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.

True is 4 years old.