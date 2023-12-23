Enforcers FC soccer boys making history

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville youth boy’s soccer team Enforcers FC wrapped up their season taking home multiple titles.

“It went well; it went better than we expected. We won state, first we won district then we won state. The summer was no time to chill, we won the turkey shootout tournament and the Adidas cup”, Enforcers Goalie Ivan Luna said .

These boys are between 13 and 18 years old and most of them also play on the Santa Gertrudis Academy High School boys' soccer team.

Enforcers FC coach Luna said this partnership is what has helped drive the team’s success.

“They have achieved all this in a short time, so we are very proud because we are not only training soccer players, but we are also creating truly responsible citizens who know how to deal with victories and defeats and who know how to work as a team”, Coach Luna said.

Aside from that collaboration between teams, these players have been granted the opportunity to train in different countries and dive deeper into the sport.

Freshmen starter Conner Rosenbaum said playing these teams helps strengthen them for when they compete in local tournaments.

“We faced Barcelona, and they were good at communication and passing. We had the win going against them, so we were doing good in the first half against that team”, Rosenbaum said.

“These kids never get a break, they go from high school soccer to club soccer and right back to us and it makes our team very successful”, high school soccer coach Joey Rendon said.

The enforcers, unfortunately, suffered injuries from multiple players at this year’s state cup and ended the tournament in third place.

They plan on continuing the fight and training extra hard in both club and high school soccer and taking home that state championship this next season.

