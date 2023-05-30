Elizabeth Holmes set to begin 11-year prison sentence Tuesday

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Silicon Valley executive convicted of defrauding investors, is scheduled to begin her 11-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Holmes was the CEO of Theranos, a startup that claimed its groundbreaking technology could detect diseases with a finger prick and just a few drops of blood. Those claims led to nearly $1 billion in funding.

However, the 39-year-old defrauded investors out of millions of dollars during her years running the company that promoted the blood-testing device that actually never worked.

During her trial, Holmes admitted making mistakes at Theranos but continued to deny committing any crimes.

"Contrary to her suggestion that accuracy and reliability were central issues to her convictions, Ms. Holmes' misrepresentations to Theranos investors involved more than just whether Theranos technology worked as promised," said U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

Holmes has been out on bail since January 2022, when she was convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.

The sentencing judge recommended that Holmes be incarcerated in a minimum-security women's prison camplocated in Bryan, Texas, that holds about 650 inmates.

Once Holmes becomes an inmate, she will leave behind two young children, a 2-year-old son and a 3-month-old daughter.

