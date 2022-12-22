Dunkin’ Just Dropped Its New Winter Menu

The holidays may be nearing an end, but Dunkin’ is continuing fun cold-weather flavors with a winter menu featuring new food and drink options to keep you cozy and warm. The popular chain recently unveiled its newest offerings—and we can’t wait to try them all.

The brand new brown butter toffee latte, for instance, is made with espresso and steamed milk and has notes of browned butter and “creamy, caramel-like toffee,â” per Dunkin’s description. It is available hot or iced — for those who can’t get enough of cold drinks, even when it’s snowing outside.

Dark roast fans will also find Dunkin’ Midnight, a deep, rich roast with notes of bittersweet chocolate and a dark finish. Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $1 medium Dunkin’ Midnight every day when ordering ahead on the app from Jan. 1-31.

Dunkin'

New food on Dunkin’s winter menu includes a bacon avocado tomato sandwich, made with oven-roasted tomatoes with garlic and spices, avocado spread and cherrywood smoked bacon, all on sourdough bread. You’ll also find new biscuit bites, which are made with warm biscuit dough that’s wrapped around bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

Dunkin'

While not new, the winter menu also includes sweet black pepper bacon and omelet bites, which are bite-sized sous vide egg bites in either bacon and cheddar or egg white and veggie.

And for those with a sweet tooth, Dunkin’ is also featuring a brownie batter donut, which is a classic yeast doughnut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles, and filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream. Yum!

Dunkin'

The menu will be available at Dunkin’ locations nationwide beginning Dec. 28. In the meantime, you can grab a coffee from Dunkin’s current holiday menu, which includes the new cookie butter cold brew, a peppermint mocha signature latte and toasted white chocolate signature latte, which is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The holiday cookie butter cold brew is made with slow-steeped cold-brew coffee that is blended with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. It’s also full of warm spices like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, a hint of caramelized baked cookie and is topped with creamy cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles.

Dunkin'

The chain’s holiday blend coffee and cranberry orange muffin are also back for a limited time, along with two new food items: pancake wake-up wraps and cookie butter donuts, which are made with a classic yeast doughnut shell, filled with cookie buttercream filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and covered in a layer of cookie pieces.

Dunkin'

Which winter treats are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.