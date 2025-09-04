Driver crashes into West Oso ISD school bus following medical episode Thursday morning

Students at West Oso Elementary were not harmed after a driver experiencing a medical emergency crashed into their school bus Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. when a woman had a medical emergency while driving and struck the school bus carrying students on the 1500 block of Cliff Maus Drive, according to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

West Oso Superintendent Kimberly Moore says 30 students, 2nd through 5th grade, were on the bus, which was parked in front of the school.

Moore says about six students complained of headaches and tummy aches, whereas one student was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital for precaution.

Police have not released additional information about the driver's condition or the nature of the medical emergency.

